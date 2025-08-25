Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Kurukkan, Malgova and memories

Kurukkan, Malgova and memories

In the backyard of our house where I spent my childhood, was a 'grandfather' mango tree. It proudly stood there with its head held high-- higher than any other tree around it.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 21:59 IST
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 21:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionRight in the middleMangoes

Follow us on :

Follow Us