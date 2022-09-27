Bitcoin bounces above $20,000 for first time in about a week

Bitcoin broke above $20,000 on Tuesday for the first time in about a week, as cryptocurrencies bounced, along with other risk-sensitive assets, in Asian trade.

The biggest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin, was up more than 5 per cent at $20,286. The second-biggest, Ether, rose 4 per cent to a one-week high of $1,389.

In the broader market the dollar eased slightly after soaring to fresh heights on Monday.