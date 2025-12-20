<p>Bengaluru: E-commerce major Flipkart announced on Friday that it will acquire a majority stake in AI/ML solutions provider Minivet AI, which was founded in 2024. The acquisition is a move to build and invest in core GenAI capabilities. This is expected to accelerate the transition to a more intuitive, interactive, and immersive shopping experience for e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart.</p><p>Minivet AI focuses on generative video for e-commerce, transforming static product catalogues into rich, engaging video content at scale, Flipkart said.</p><p>Built on a foundation of sophisticated model orchestration and deep-performance optimisation, the platform delivers quality results at a fraction of traditional production costs. Beyond video, Minivet AI offers a broader suite of e-commerce AI capabilities —positioning the company as a full-stack AI partner, the company added.</p>.William Penn partners Sheaffer with Netflix’s Emily in Paris to target women customers.<p>"Acquiring Minivet AI is a strategic investment that will enhance Flipkart’s core GenAI capabilities by the integration of niche talent and advanced proprietary technology, which includes leading solutions for catalogue videofication and semantic search. These are critical for addressing the rising industry trend of visual-first and video-first commerce, ultimately driving higher customer engagement, conversions, and long-term innovation across the Flipkart platform and, over time, the wider Flipkart Group ecosystem,” Flipkart Senior Vice-President — Corporate Ravi Iyer said.</p>