Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Flipkart to acquire majority stake in Minivet AI to boost GenAI capabilities

Minivet AI focuses on generative video for e-commerce, transforming static product catalogues into rich, engaging video content at scale, Flipkart said.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 21:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 21:03 IST
Business NewsAIFlipkart

Follow us on :

Follow Us