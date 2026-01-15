Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Unemployment rate rises marginally to 4.8% in December

In December 2025, overall labour force participation for females aged 15 years and above edged up to 35.3% from 35.1% in November.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 13:30 IST
Business NewsUnemploymentUnemployment rate

Follow us on :

Follow Us