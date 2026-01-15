Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Could be a communal thing': A R Rahman says Hindi film industry has changed over past eight years

'I'm not in search of work. I want work to come to me; the sincerity of my work to earn things. I feel it's a jinx when I go on in search of things,' Rahman said.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 14:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 14:44 IST
Entertainment NewsMusicA R Rahman

Follow us on :

Follow Us