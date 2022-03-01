Brent oil price jumps over 5% on Ukraine crisis

Brent oil prices jumped more than five percent Tuesday as traders fretted over fallout from Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
European benchmark Brent North Sea crude leapt 5.3 per cent to stand at $103.22 per barrel, approaching more than seven year highs of above $105 hit last week.
