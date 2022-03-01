Brent oil price jumps over 5% on Ukraine crisis

European benchmark Brent North Sea crude leapt 5.3 per cent to stand at $103.22 per barrel

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 01 2022, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 18:33 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Brent oil prices jumped more than five percent Tuesday as traders fretted over fallout from Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy says Russian shelling of Kharkiv a 'war crime'

European benchmark Brent North Sea crude leapt 5.3 per cent to stand at $103.22 per barrel, approaching more than seven year highs of above $105 hit last week.

