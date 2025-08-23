Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

339 roads shut in Himachal Pradesh as heavy rains continue to lash the state

Of the 339 roads closed, 162 roads are in Mandi district and 106 in the adjoining Kullu.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 09:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 09:57 IST
India NewsrainKulluHimachal Pardesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us