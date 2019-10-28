BSE, NSE closed on Oct 28 on account of public holiday

The broader NSE index ended 0.01% higher at 11,582.60 on Friday, while the benchmark BSE closed up 0.1% at 39,058.06. For the week, both NSE and BSE closed over half a percent lower.

Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, October 29.

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

