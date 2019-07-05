Budget FY20 proposes setting up social stock exchanges

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DH News Service, New Delhi,
  • Jul 05 2019, 12:13pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 12:26pm ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a social stock exchange for social enterprises and voluntary organisations working for social welfare to help them raise capital through debt, equity and mutual fund.

“I propose to initiate steps towards creating an electronic fundraising platform, a stock exchange, under Sebi for listing social enterprises and voluntary organisations,” she said presenting her first budget in parliament on Friday.

Akin to financial and investment and financial markets, SSEs seek to attract social investors to participate in financing social enterprises. They inform the public on issues of social entrepreneurship, inform investors on where to invest, explain the monetary and social return on investment.

SSEs enable private capital to be mobilised for the public good.

