'Partial dependence on external markets may help Govt'

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

'Partial dependence on external markets may help Govt'

DH Contributor
DH Contributor, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2019, 18:08pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 18:08pm ist
Image for Representation

By Dr. Joseph Thomas

"An improvement on the interim budget with a number of reasonably good proposals on disinvestment,  bank recapitalization, and quite a substantial discount on affordable housing in taxes. Focus on affordable housing and infrastructure is noticeably higher compared to earlier budgets. Commitment to restrict fiscal deficit at 3.30 per cent compared to 3.40 per cent is a good intent but we need to look at the revenue assumptions more closely to draw more comfort. A partial dependence on external markets for government borrowings may help the govt meet the borrowing targets but the dynamics of currency management and its impact on yield movements should not be ignored."

The author is Head of Research at Emkay Wealth Management.

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Budget 2019
Comments (+)
 