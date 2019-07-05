'Removal of MDR is most welcome step in current budget'

By Ashneer Grover

"Removal of MDR is the most welcome step for me in the current budget - it's a positive demonetization and will help drive the credit growth that India needs. No more tolling in name of payments - everyone has to play the simple credit game now !

As individuals and organisations will have no disincentive to transact digitally under the new norms, the economy will make a swift transition from cash as well."

The author is CEO and Co-Founder at Bharat Pe.

Also, Follow Budget 2019 for more updates

