'Removal of MDR is most welcome step in current budget'

DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 19:02pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 19:02pm ist
Image for representation

By Ashneer Grover

"Removal of MDR is the most welcome step for me in the current budget - it's a positive demonetization and will help drive the credit growth that India needs. No more tolling in name of payments - everyone has to play the simple credit game now !

As individuals and organisations will have no disincentive to transact digitally under the new norms, the economy will make a swift transition from cash as well."

The author is CEO and Co-Founder at Bharat Pe.

