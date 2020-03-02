Budget 2020 effect: Apple iPhones get marginal price hike

American technology giant Apple has increased the prices of the select iPhone models in India.

The price hike is due to changes to the tax on imported consumer electronics goods announced in the Union Budget 2020-21. Last month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had increased BCD (Basic Customs Duty) rate and withdrew earlier exemption from BCD / Social Welfare Surcharge.

However, the price hike is just 2% and it applies to a few iPhone models only. For both the iPhone 11 and the 11 Pro Max, the consumers have to pay Rs 1,300 extra.

Initially, the iPhone 11 Pro Max models-- 64GB, 256GB and 512GB- used to cost 1,09,900, Rs 1, 23,900 and Rs 1, 41,900. Now, consumer have to shell out Rs 1,11,200, Rs 1,25,200 and Rs 1,43,200, respectively.

On the other hand, iPhone 11 Pro models-- 64GB, 256GB and 512GB-- cost Rs 1,01,200, Rs 1,15,200, Rs 1,33,200, respectively.

During the launch, the iPhone 11 Pro series-- 64GB, 256GB and 512GB--models used to cost Rs 99,900, Rs 1,13,900 and Rs 1,31,900, respectively.

Apple has increased the price of the iPhone 8 series by Rs 700. The generic iPhone 8 models-- 64GB and 128GB-- now cost Rs 40,500 and Rs 45,500, respectively. Whereas the iPhone 8 Plus-- 64GB and 128GB-- models are priced-- 50,600 and Rs 55,600, respectively.

However, there is no increase in the price of the dual-camera-based iPhone 11 series models. It comes in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB--for Rs 64,900, Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900, respectively.



There is no increase in the price of Apple iPhone 11 in India (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Even the prices of the iPhone 7 and iPhone XR series remain the same, as they are being assembled in India.

Also, it can be noted that Apple has not increased the prices of Watches, MacBook and iPads in the country.

The new price structure of Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and iPhone 8, 8 Plus models is effective from March 2, 2020.

In a related development, Apple is all geared up to launch the company's fully-owned online store in India later this year and is also slated to open the brand new brick-and-mortar Apple Store in early 2021.

