<p>Nearly 120 crew members from the sets of Ranveer Singh’s <em>Dhurandhar</em> have been rushed to a hospital in Leh following a serious case of food poisoning. Reportedly, the mishap happened on Sunday evening after dinner, with many crew members experiencing symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting, nausea and headaches.</p><p>This sudden health scare has disrupted the shoot and has paused all production activities. Out of the 600 crew members present for the Leh schedule, roughly 120 have fallen sick and are currently under medical care at the SNM Hospital, reports Filmfare.</p><p>Meanwhile, those who had consumed the same food and samples have been sent for testing to determine the exact cause. For the moment, the affected crew members are under medical supervision and doctors are observing the development. Reports suggest that their condition is now stable, and they are expected to be discharged soon.</p><p>Billed as one of the biggest releases of 2025, the first look at Dhurandhar left everyone awestruck. At first glance, Ranveer Singh appeared strikingly robust in a fierce new avatar, capturing everyone's attention instantly. The promo has quickly become one of the fastest-rising teasers in recent Indian cinema.</p>.<p>Directed by Aditya Dhar of <em>Uri: The Surgical Strike</em> and <em>Article 370</em> fame, the movie features Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna in crucial roles. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar is Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film is all set to release on December 5.</p>