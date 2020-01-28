Budget 2020 expectations: Create single window clearance for real estate agencies

By Nidhi Marwah

With commercial real estate growing at a rapid pace in India, the future for this industry looks promising. According to a recent report by Colliers, gross absorption of commercial spaces is expected to touch 54.3 million square feet in India’s top seven cities. This growth can be further accelerated by a single window clearance. Tax benefits and a momentum on infrastructure development will go on long way in the growth of this sector.

(Author is Managing Director, South Asia, The Executive Centre)