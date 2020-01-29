Budget 2020: Make PSBs more inclusive and ease rating mechanism

By Alok Mittal

India’s financial sector has been revolutionized with the coming of the fintech sector that has made capital accessible for the underserved small businesses. However, there are challenges with the cost and availability of capital to meet the addressable demand in the market.

To ensure availability, we expect the authorities to make PSBs more inclusive and ease the rating mechanism to drive greater influx of capital in the market to further meet the demand of SMEs. Also, the cost of capital currently is very high. A supportive policy that enables transmission of rates to NBFCs would help in more credit to SMEs at reasonable rates.

(Author is CEO & Co-founder, Indifi Technologies)