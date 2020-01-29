Budget 2020: Provide more funds to startup incubators

C.S Murali, Chairman-STEM, Society of Innovation and Development (SID), IISc expectation for startup ecosystem:

"The government needs to provide a further boost to its startup policies, specifically in a couple of areas- One, provide tax exemption for investments in DIPP registered startups, this would enable capital boost for startups that desperately need cash during early days to survive. Second, to further ease out procedures not only for starting up but also to shutdown failed startups. In addition, the government can provide a direct allocation for academic incubators to provide an additional fillip to the startup ecosystem."

Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

"The government should invest in rural infrastructure to give impetus to the rural markets which hold great potential. The economic infrastructure of our country also needs to be improved to make logistics and business easier within the states. Investment should be made in distribution infrastructure like a warehouse, freight corridors. As a developing nation, our primary focus should be on education and primary healthcare. We have to bring in the proper system to make it accessible to every person. There should be a reduction in income tax for the individuals which will increase the purchasing power for the public. "