FM cuts short Budget speech after feeling unwell

Budget 2020: Sitharaman cuts short Budget speech after feeling unwell

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2020, 14:20pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 14:21pm ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by her deputy Anurag Thakur (to her right) and a team of officials, shows a folder containing the Union Budget documents as she poses for lensmen on her arrival at Parliament in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday cut short her Budget speech as she felt unwell after speaking for a record 160 minutes in Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman had only two pages of her Budget speech unread when she appeared uneasy and was seen wiping sweat from her forehead.

Follow all the updates on Union Budget 2020 here

She was offered candies by her ministerial colleagues, but that did not help and she opted to discontinue the speech asking Speaker Om Birla to consider the remaining part of her speech as read.

This was the longest Budget speech by any finance minister.

Follow all the updates on Stock markets here

She broke her own record of a 2-hour-17-minute-long maiden Budget speech in July 2019.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2020
Parliament
budget session
Comments (+)
 