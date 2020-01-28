Budget 2020: The yearning of technology for attention

By Vikram Kumar

“The government must help the startups to grow through the implementation of tax benefit to angle investors for investing in the startups and to reduce the GST for the entrepreneurs who are new in the markets. We need more policies favoring local businesses. The government needs to focus on development for technologies like AI, Data Analytics, Machine Learning etc. Adoption of technology is a must across both private and public sector companies and especially in sectors like Transportation. The government needs to emphasize more on the personal security of the individuals and their data. More budget needs to be allocated to the companies or manufacturers providing security products. The government in Budget 2020 should focus more on Smart Cities and Digital India initiative in order to shape the IT infrastructure and increase the adoption of technology. Lastly, we expect the policies to be implemented for higher use of technology in order to make systems efficient and transparent.”

(Vikram Kumar, Founder & CEO, Letstrack)