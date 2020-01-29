'Hope for faster availing of tax and refunds'

By Gaurav Bahl,

"We are expecting more policies and regulations this year. The hardships are faced by the startup entrepreneurs in raising the funds and setting up the business as a lot of time and energy is exhausted in solving tax related queries and going hand in hand with the regulatory system. We can take a breath from this factor as we are hoping for faster availing of tax and refunds with this budget. From the government’s side, more stability in the tax and regulatory system is important as it can have an adverse effect on the startups.”

(The writer is Founder & CEO, Koolchas- QSR Restaurant)