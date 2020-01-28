How can Budget accelerate digital growth momentum?

By Thakur Anup Singh

"In the upcoming Union Budget 2020, we hope to see initiatives by the government that will help India strengthen its digital growth momentum and contribution to the global growth story. We look forward to favorable measures from the Center, predominantly in the technology-enabled sectors. As India is witnessing this boom in digital technology adoption, it has put us on the global map and we need to ensure that we take the relevant steps to ensure that our country is at the center of the fourth industrial revolution.

SMEs have remained the backbone of the country and would continue to go on. Strengthening of small and medium enterprises should be the focus of the Government during the budget. The Government should encourage SMEs to adopt technology and grow in the 21st Century.

The Budget should strive to achieve the overall growth of the economy and induce positive sentiment about the overall business in the country. This would have a ripple effect and would help in the recovery of the overall economy during the current year."

(The writer, Thakur Anup Singh, is the Group CMD of Marg ERP Limited)