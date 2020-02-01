New Education Policy, engineering student internship proposals will boost education sector: EduGorilla

By Rohit Manglik

The Union Budget 2020-21 clearly focusses on education and skill development through outlining a series of progressive steps in this direction. The proposals of internships in local bodies for engineering students and facility online education for the deprived section are in line with the goal of Skill India.

Moreover, the announcement of a full-fledged online education programme by educational institutions will complement conventional education and ensure greater equity in access to education.

The proposals of the Union Budget along with the proposed New Education Policy will go a long way in boosting the education sector in the country

(Author is CEO, EduGorilla)