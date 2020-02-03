Quantum computing, AI interesting move for Digital India initiative: Kaspersky

By Dipesh Kaura

Government's growing interest in the use of Advanced technologies such as Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, etc was definitely seen as the base of the IT budget for 2020 and an interesting move for Digital India.

In today's budget we saw the government allocating funds to make data centers across India which will also support their upcoming Data Protection Act. However we do hope that this budget will be majorly focused on protecting the stored data especially of sectors like BFSI and large enterprises that consist major quantity of critical data.

As it was rightly said that Data is the new oil, it becomes increasingly important for a country like India to protect and secure their data moving forward and also invest in securing other vulnerabilities that may target India's critical infrastructures, banking and finance institutions and government bodies against the ever evolving cyberthreat landscape.

(Author is General Manager, Kaspersky, South Asia)