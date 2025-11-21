Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

ED raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia

As part of the action under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), more than 40 premises in the two states are being covered.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 03:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 03:59 IST
India NewsWest BengalCoalMoney LaunderingJharkahnd

Follow us on :

Follow Us