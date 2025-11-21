<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> on Friday conducted raids in connection with a money laundering case action against the coal mafia in both Jharkhand and West Bengal.</p>.<p>As part of the action under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), more than 40 premises in the two states are being investigated.</p>.Enforcement Directorate charges former MUDA commissioner in site allotment scam.<p>In Jharkhand, about 18 locations are being covered as part of the investigation related to coal theft and smuggling.</p>.<p>According to the sources, locations of entities named Anil Goyal, Sanjay Udhyog, L B Singh, and Amar Mandal are being covered.</p>.<p>The collective scale of the case involves significant coal pilferage and theft, resulting in a massive financial loss to the government worth hundreds of crores of rupees, the sources said.</p>.<p>In West Bengal, about 24 premises in Durgapur, Purulia, Howrah and Kolkata districts are being covered as part of an investigation into alleged illegal mining, transportation and storage of coal, they said. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>