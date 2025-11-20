<p>At least 21 people were injured in a fire which broke out at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brazil">Brazil's </a>Belem, forcing thousands of people to run for safety.</p><p>The fire broke out at around 2 pm on Thursday at the 'Blue Zone', where all meetings, negotiations, country pavilions, media centre and offices of all high-profile dignitaries are housed, including the main plenary hall.</p><p>As soon as news of the fire spread, people ran out of all exit gates for safety. The authorities closed the venue for a thorough safety inspection and reopened it after more than six hours at 8:40 pm, sans the country pavilions -- the area which caught fire.</p><p>"...according to updated data as of 6 pm this Thursday, 21 people have received medical care as a result of the fire that affected the Blue Zone of the event," the Brazilian Ministry of Health said in a statement.</p><p>Of the total cases, 19 are related to smoke inhalation and two to anxiety episodes following the incident. There have been no reports of individuals sustaining burn injuries from the flames, it added.</p><p>"Patients were promptly assisted and 12 have already been discharged. The remaining individuals are receiving appropriate care in health facilities in Belem and in a designated referral unit for such cases," the statement said.</p>.<p>Security staff told <em>Reuters</em> the alert originated in the area of the venue where nations and organisations have their public-facing pavillions.</p><p>Police lined up as a barrier to prevent anyone from nearing the area, while a siren pealed in the background. Delegates, observers and journalists grabbed their bags and belongings and ran for the exits. </p><p>Footage showed smoke and flames inside the venue, a conference center on the site of a former airport.</p>.<p>In its third bulletin on the fire incident, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) appreciated the delegates for the swift evacuation from the venue.</p><p>"The fire has been contained with limited damage. Delegates are advised that the venue will not reopen before 8 pm. Further communication will follow shortly," it added.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> reported that formal climate negotiations at the COP30 summit in Brazil will resume on Friday morning.</p><p>Negotiators from more than 190 countries have gathered for the annual Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC. </p><p>The summit is taking place at Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.</p><p>India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav was also present with the Indian delegation inside the Blue Zone when the fire broke out, but he and other officials safely exited the venue, a spokesperson of the ministry told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Firefighters arrived to douse the fire and address the alert as visuals surface on online platforms. </p><p>In a mail to all participants, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said that following a comprehensive safety assessment, the venue has been thoroughly inspected and deemed fully safe.</p><p>"Brazilian authorities have restored all working conditions on the conference premises, secured the post-fire operating permit from the Fire Department and formally returned the area to the UNFCCC," it added.</p>.<p>In a joint statement, the UN COP30 Presidency, which is organising the summit, and UNFCCC said: "We still have substantial work ahead, and we trust that delegates will return to the negotiations in a spirit of solidarity and determination to ensure a successful outcome for this COP." The two parties in their earlier statement said that the fire department and UN security officers responded swiftly, and the fire was controlled in approximately six minutes.</p><p>"People were evacuated safely. As a precaution, the Brazilian Government and the UNFCCC have jointly decided to temporarily close the Blue Zone while the fire department carries out a comprehensive safety assessment," it had said.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>