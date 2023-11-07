Bulls have upper hand in run-up to India election, history shows

By Akshay Chinchalkar

India faces a general election in about six months. If history is a guide, it’s the time to bet on the nation’s equities.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index has climbed in the six months leading to the vote in each of the past five elections, posting an average 16 per cent return during the period, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Gains in the three months after the polls have averaged more than 3 per cent.