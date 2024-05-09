Home
world

US Federal Election Commission gives Trump 45 more days to file personal financial disclosures

Trump, who is facing significant court fines and legal fees while he campaigns ahead of the Nov 5 presidential election, had been due to submit a report on his personal financial situation to the Federal Election Commission on May 15.
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 19:47 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 19:47 IST

Comments

Washington: The US Federal Election Commission on Wednesday granted Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump a 45-day extension to file personal financial disclosures.

Trump, who is facing significant court fines and legal fees while he campaigns ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election, had been due to submit a report on his personal financial situation to the Federal Election Commission on May 15.

But a legal representative for Trump on Wednesday requested the agency grant the candidate an extension, citing "the complexities of his financial holdings," according to a copy of the letter released by the agency. A second letter released by the agency showed it had granted the request.

With the extension, Trump's financial disclosure "

should be received by the Federal Election Commission by July 1," Lisa Stevenson, a lawyer at the agency, said in the letter.

Published 08 May 2024, 19:47 IST
