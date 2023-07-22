Adani Wilmar files police complaint against sale of counterfeit Fortune brand products

Adani Wilmar files complaint over counterfeit products

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2023, 20:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd on Saturday said it has lodged a police complaint against a B2B platform for allegedly distributing counterfeit products in the name of its 'Fortune' brand.

As part of a routine market survey, Adani Wilmar representatives discovered the malpractice.

In a statement, the company said it has lodged an FIR through their agency, against the B2B platform for alleged distribution of counterfeit products on the platform.

Adani Wilmar said the law enforcement authorities conducted a raid at the warehouse of B2B (business to business) platform "wherein alarming quantities of counterfeit products bearing the 'Fortune' brand name, the flagship brand of Adani Wilmar were seized."

The seized products included 126 pet bottles of Fortune Kacchi Ghani Mustard Oil (1 litre pack) without the lid, 37 fake Fortune Refined Soybean Oil (1 litre pouches), and 16 pet bottles of Fortune Sarso Oil (1 litre packs).

“We are deeply concerned about counterfeit products circulating in the market and posing risks to consumers' health," an Adani Wilmar spokesperson said.

Taking this matter seriously, the spokesperson said the company is collaborating with authorities to swiftly identify sources of counterfeits, and take decisive actions against unscrupulous traders.

According to the statement, the company initiated an in-depth examination of the reported product, which revealed significant mismatches in Batch Code details, fake QR codes, and different packaging materials, confirming the presence of counterfeit products.

