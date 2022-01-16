After Telangana, Maharashtra invites Elon Musk to set up manufacturing plant

After T'gana, Maharashtra welcomes Musk to set up shop

Musk had on Twitter said that Tesla is 'still working through a lot of challenges with the government'

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 16 2022, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 13:16 ist
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Credit: AFP Photo

A day after state Industries minister KT Rama Rao invited Elon Musk to come to Telangana, a Maharashtra leader has made a similar appeal.

Nationalist Congress Party's state chief Jayant Patil on Sunday said it would provide Tesla all the support it needs to get established in India.

"Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra," he wrote on Twitter.

Despite the government luring him with various schemes and promises and repeated "come and manufacture/assemble your cars here" calls from the top ministers, Musk is "still working through a lot of challenges with the government".

Currently, India levies 100 per cent tax on the imported cars of price more than $40,000 (Rs 30 lakhs) inclusive of insurance and shipping expenses, and cars less than $40,000 are subject to 60 per cent import tax.

The government may consider lowering import duty along with offering other sops to Tesla but for that, the EV major would have to invest in setting up a manufacturing facility in the country.

(With agency inputs)

