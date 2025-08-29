Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Mutilated body of 8-year-old found near Etawah construction site, probe on

Police are investigating whether the child was killed before being dumped or attacked by stray dogs, as postmortem reports are awaited.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 11:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 11:04 IST
India NewsCrimebody found

Follow us on :

Follow Us