Air India Express to start ops on Indore-Sharjah route

Air India Express to start flights on Indore-Sharjah route from March 27: Scindia

Air India is expected to be finally handed over to Talace in the first half of 2022

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 24 2021, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 19:22 ist
Air India Express. Credit: PTI File Photo

Air India Express will start operating flights on Indore-Sharjah route from March 27 next year, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

On October 8, the Centre had announced that Talace Private Limited -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons -- has won the bid to acquire Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express.

Also Read: Competition Commission approves Tata's Air India acquisition

Air India is expected to be finally handed over to Talace in the first half of 2022.

"Today we have taken an important step towards the dream of connecting Madhya Pradesh with the world," Scindia announced on Twitter. 

A new flight of Air India Express between Indore- Sharjah will be started from March 27, 2022, he mentioned. 

"Hearty congratulations to the people of Madhya Pradesh and Indore," he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
India News
Air India Express
Indore
Sharjah
air travel
Jyotiraditya Scindia

What's Brewing

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

Elon Musk and chips in human brains

 