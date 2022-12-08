Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

In addition, the refurbishment will see the introduction of a premium economy cabin on both fleets

Full service carrier Air India said on Thursday said it plans to refurbish its legacy wide body fleet, comprising 27 Boeing 787-8s and 13 777s at an investment of $400 million.

This refurbishment will see a complete overhaul of existing cabin interiors, including the addition of latest generation seats and best in-class inflight entertainment across all classes, Air India said in a statement.

In addition, the refurbishment will see the introduction of a premium economy cabin on both fleets, it said and added that the first class cabin will also be retained on the 777s.

The airline said it has engaged London-based product design companies, JPA Design and Trendworks, to assist with the cabin interior design elements of this refurbishment programme.

