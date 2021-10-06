Air India sale will affect us but will adapt, says Emirates president

Emirates President Tim Clark said he accepts competition and will adapt to the impact Air India’s privatisation will have on the global market.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Clark said, “Will it affect us? Of course, it will affect us. But you know times change,you adapt and adjust. But this one is a bit of an outlier. They should have had a national carrier the size of Singapore Airlines or look at Emirates. Look at some of the big carriers like Lufthansa, Air France, KLM. But to do that, you have to be liberal in your thinking. I accept competition.”

He added that after the privatisation of the airline if they are able to develop a business model that is meaningful and brings value to the new shareholders and the country, “the scope and scale of the airline is endless”.

Clark said it would be a cause of concern to Emirates if India decides to revise its air services bilaterals “adversely”.

“They are doing themselves absolutely no favours by keeping airlines out in my view. I have understood that countries are concerned about the well-being of their aerospace sector or airlines sector. But at the same time, the greater good of the economy is the main thing that governments should be looking at,” he said.

Tata Sons has emerged as the top bidder for the takeover of debt-laden state-run airline Air India but the bid is yet to be approved by a group of ministers headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, according to sources.

