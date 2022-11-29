Singapore Airlines to merge Vistara with Air India

Air India, Vistara to merge as Singapore Airlines buys 25% stake

The agreement will create a stronger rival to the country's dominant carrier IndiGo

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 29 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 16:58 ist
The companies aim to complete the merger by March 2024, subject to approvals. Credit: AFP Photo

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) said on Tuesday it would emerge as a 25.1 per cent owner of Air India as part of a deal that would merge its Vistara full-service airline joint venture with Tata Sons into India's national carrier.

SIA will invest $250 million into Air India as part of the transaction, the Singaporean carrier said in a statement, with the pair aiming to complete the merger by March 2024 subject to regulatory approvals.

The agreement will create a stronger rival to the country's dominant carrier IndiGo and give the Singaporean airline, which lacks a domestic flying market, a more solid foothold in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

It will also allow the Indian conglomerate to consolidate its brands around full-service Air India and low-cost Air India Express, which is being merged with AirAsia India after Tata bought out former partner AirAsia.

SIA has a 49 per cent stake in Tata SIA Airlines, which operates Vistara, while the Indian conglomerate owns the rest.

SIA said it and Tata had agreed to participate in additional capital injections in Air India if required to fund growth and operations over the next two financial years.

SIA could spend up to $615 million based on its 25.1 per cent post-completion stake, payable after the completion of the merger, it said, adding it would fund the growth plans through its internal cash resources.

"We will work together to support Air India's transformation programme, unlock its significant potential, and restore it to its position as a leading airline on the global stage," SIA Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong said.

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in the SIA statement that his company was excited to create a stronger Air India in partnership with the Singaporean carrier.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Singapore Airlines
Vistara
Air India
Airlines
Business News

What's Brewing

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

 