<p>Mumbai: Sindhughosh, the lead submarine of the Sindhughosh-class in service with the Indian Navy, was decommissioned at sunset on Friday after 40 years of glorious service to the nation, during a poignant ceremony at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.</p><p>Vice Adm Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, presided over the decommissioning ceremony. </p><p>The submarine was paid off under the command of Lt Cdr Rajat Sharma.</p> .<p>The submarine was commissioned on 30 Apr 86 under the command of late Cdr KC Varghese. Upholding her motto of “Vision Vigour Values”, the submarine maintained a formidable record during her Naval service that included numerous operational deployments and missions, participation in multinational exercises and successful weapons firings.</p><p>Capt KR Ajrekar (Retd), the second Commanding Officer, was the Guest of Honour. </p><p>Adm V Shekhawat (Retd), former Chief of the Naval Staff, Flag Officers, former Commanding Officers, members of the commissioning crew, veterans, senior officers and distinguished guests were present for the occasion.</p>