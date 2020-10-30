Lazada suffers data hack of 1.1 million accounts

Alibaba-owned Lazada suffers data hack of 1.1 million accounts

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Oct 30 2020, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 21:33 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

Singapore e-commerce firm Lazada said on Friday that personal information including addresses and partial credit card numbers from 1.1 million accounts had been hacked, a major breach in the city-state of 5.7 million.

The Alibaba-owned firm said in an email that the information was taken from a database of its grocery arm RedMart that was more than 18 months out of date.

"The user information that was illegally accessed includes names, phone numbers, email and mailing addresses, encrypted passwords and partial credit card numbers," a spokesman for Lazada said.

The firm said it had immediately moved to block access to the database and that its current customer data was not affected.

