Amazon layoffs to extend into 2023

Amazon layoffs to extend into 2023

Jassy added the company was in the middle of an annual operating planning review where it was making decisions about what should change in each of its business

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 18 2022, 04:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 04:25 ist

Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday there would be more role reductions as its annual planning process extends into next year and leaders continue to make adjustments.

"Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023", said Andy Jassy, who became the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2021, in a letter to Amazon employees.

Read -- DH Exclusive | Amazon India staff get voluntary separation offer

Jassy added the company was in the middle of an annual operating planning review where it was making decisions about what should change in each of its business.

Amazon has not yet decided on how many other roles will be impacted from the move.

The online retailer laid off some employees in its devices group on Wednesday and a person familiar with the matter said the company still targeted around 10,000 job cuts, including in its retail division and human resources.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amazon
Business News

What's Brewing

Nasa returns to the moon at a staggering cost

Nasa returns to the moon at a staggering cost

DH Toon: Fresh controversy over Savarkar

DH Toon: Fresh controversy over Savarkar

Speak Out: November 18, 2022

Speak Out: November 18, 2022

When the Queen came calling

When the Queen came calling

Nadal 'happy' after Novak Australian Open visa decision

Nadal 'happy' after Novak Australian Open visa decision

India's 1st privately developed rocket to soar tomorrow

India's 1st privately developed rocket to soar tomorrow

Can Mallikarjun Kharge break the Rajasthan deadlock?

Can Mallikarjun Kharge break the Rajasthan deadlock?

Wimbledon to allow women to wear dark undershorts

Wimbledon to allow women to wear dark undershorts

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

 