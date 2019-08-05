An interview with Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar

Notwithstanding the current economic slowdown, India will achieve $5 trillion GDP by 2024 and also be the globe's fourth-largest economy by that time, according to Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar. He, however, says that the automobile sector slump needs a review. In conversation with Anand Mishra and Annapurna Singh of DH.

Most of the high-frequency indicators are showing a growth slump. Take, for example, the auto sector.

The global economy is in turmoil. Back home, this is the sixth year in a row when we have a sub-normal monsoon. These things will have their repercussion on demand. So let this year pass... I am convinced, things will pick up from the next year. In the auto sector, I am told it is for several reasons. One is NBFCs, which were the major source of finance. They are in problem. Secondly, clearly, the nature of the demand among young people is changing due to the availability of better public transport and also because of 'Uberisation'. Nonetheless, the automobile sector, I think, needs a review and let us see what we can do.

After taking over as NITI Ayog VC, you had said Modi 2.0 government will bring big bang reforms? What are those?

Big bang reforms started in the first term itself. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, GST, real state Regulatory Authority, Benami, Companies Act. The biggest was a better public delivery system that has gone unnoticed. The reforms in the second term, which has gone completely unnoticed is a separate Budget document that includes an item-based evaluation of all the 327 government schemes. The evaluation will be the basis for the allocation of funds to them in the next Budget. This shift to outcome-based budgeting is the biggest reform in terms of the government's efficiency and the efficiency of public expenditure. Shutting down about 3 lakh shell companies is another big reform. The formalisation of the economy is itself is one of the biggest reforms.

Private sector has been complaining of lack of policy predictability. And, what about Rs 12,000 crore of FPIs' money being washed off after a Budget announcement?

Let us see. My own assessment is that the government is fully cognizant of the issues that are inhibiting private investment and will take steps to address those.

Before Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi said that if Congress came to power it would scrap Niti Ayog. Earlier Modi government had wound up Planning Commission. Do you think national policy think tank has become a political football?

The fact is NITI has established a role for itself. It was missing in the previous government. NITI has made policy-making more evidence-based and based on new frontier thinking. You can see in the last many years, many things have happened because of NITI Aayog. whether the National Medical Commission Bill or Ayushmaan Bharat or reforms in natural gas or oil sector reforms, Atal Tinkering Labs ... we are acting with the states as partners to make them compete with each other. NITI has clearly shown that there was a vacuum in the previous government for fresh thinking, new ideas.

India needs 8% growth for the next five years to reach $5 trillion. Chances look bleak, your view?

I don't see any reason why it should not happen. The entire foundation has been laid for India to race ahead in a more sustainable and cleaner manner. Some steps are needed, which would be taken by the end this government's five-year term, India would be the fourth-largest economy after US, China and Japan.