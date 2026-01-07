<p>Mumbai: For the first time, a joint interview of Thackeray cousins — Uddhav and Raj — will be published in print and aired on social media platforms in the run-up to the crucial elections to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>’s 29 municipal corporations, including the financial capital, Mumbai.</p><p>The interview of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS founder-president Raj Thackeray comes days ahead of the 100th birth anniversary of their mentor and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, which falls on 23 January 2026.</p><p>The interview has been conducted by Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, a close aide of Uddhav and friend of Raj, along with eminent filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.</p><p>It will be published in two parts on Thursday and Friday in the Marathi daily Saamana, its Hindi tabloid Dophar ka Saamana, and across the newspaper group’s social media platforms.</p>.Maharashtra civic polls: BJP, Congress join hands to keep Shiv Sena out in Ambernath .<p>According to a teaser shared by Raut, the discussion sees the Thackeray cousins sharply criticising issues affecting Mumbai as well as broader state-level politics.</p><p>Uddhav questioned the city’s political leadership, remarking that many of today’s politicians could not truly be considered Mumbaikars.</p><p>Raj launched a direct attack on chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying he should refrain from speaking on corruption.</p><p>While Raut is the executive editor of Saamana, this marks the first time he has included Manjrekar as a co-interviewer. Manjrekar shares a personal rapport with both Raj and Uddhav.</p><p>It may be recalled that during a podcast hosted by Manjrekar and aired on 19 April 2025, Raj spoke about burying personal differences with Uddhav in the larger interest of Maharashtra.</p><p>“The issues between us are very small. For me, the interest of Maharashtra is bigger, and everything else is secondary. For that, I can set aside minor disputes and am ready to work with Uddhav. The only question is of will — and it’s not just about me. I believe all Marathi people across political parties should unite and form a single front,” Raj had said.</p><p>Uddhav responded soon after, saying, “I am also ready to set aside minor disputes for the Marathi language and Maharashtra. I am ready to work together, but Raj should not host anti-Maharashtra people and parties — definitely not the ‘gaddar’ Sena.”</p><p>This was followed by a series of one-on-one meetings between the cousins, involving top aides and family interactions.</p><p>On 5 July 2025, Raj and Uddhav came together at the Dome in Worli for the cause of the Marathi language. On 24 December 2025, they formally announced a political alliance. On 4 January 2026, the cousins jointly visited the Shiv Sena Bhavan, marking a moment widely seen as coming full circle.</p>