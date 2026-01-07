Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

PMK's Anbumani faction joins NDA

Ramadoss met the AIADMK general secretary at his residence here to formally join the coalition, whose other constituent is the BJP.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 08:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 08:49 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsAIADMKNDAPMKAnbumani RamadossPalaniswami

Follow us on :

Follow Us