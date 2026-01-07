<p>Chennai: The Dr Anbumani Ramadoss-led faction of PMK in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Tamil%20Nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> joined the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=NDA">NDA</a> on Wednesday, with the leader calling on AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami here, months ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.</p>.<p>AIADMK leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Ramadoss met the AIADMK general secretary at his residence here to formally join the coalition, whose other constituent is the BJP.</p>.Amit Shah, Palaniswami contradict each other on NDA government in Tamil Nadu.<p>"Pattali Makkal Katchi has joined our alliance. More parties will join the alliance soon," Palaniswami told reporters.</p>.<p>The seat allocation for PMK has been decided and will be made known later, he added.</p>.<p>The PMK leader said that he came into the NDA fold to defeat the "anti-people" ruling DMK.</p>.<p>Palaniswami exuded confidence that the NDA will ensure a strong mandate and that the "AIADMK will form government with individual majority".</p>.<p>The alliance partners will sincerely strive for this, he added.</p>.<p>PMK is split between its founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani, following a power struggle between the two leaders.</p>.<p>The party was part of the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.</p>.<p>Elections to 234 Assembly seats are likely in March-April this year. </p>