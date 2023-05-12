Apple to open first online shop in Vietnam

Apple to open first online shop in Vietnam in a push to emerging market

The opening on May 18 comes just weeks after the Cupertino, California-based company opened its first Apple stores in India - Mumbai and Delhi

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 12 2023, 10:33 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 11:13 ist
Apple logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Apple said on Friday it would open its first online store in Vietnam next week, as the iPhone vendor doubles down on emerging markets to drive growth amid slowing sales in China.

The opening on May 18 comes just weeks after the Cupertino, California-based company opened its first Apple stores in India - Mumbai and Delhi.

Also Read: A woman to lead Twitter in six weeks as Elon Musk hints at CEO hiring

Apple CEO Tim Cook is betting that emerging markets will provide more opportunities for growth, with younger populations and relatively few iPhones.

Apple did not say when it plans to open physical stores in Vietnam, which has a population of 100 million people.

"We're proud to be expanding in Vietnam," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of retail.

Online stores often precede the opening of retail stores. Apple already sells products in Vietnam via licensed vendors and has multiple suppliers that assemble its gadgets in the country for export.

Apple first launched an online store in India in 2020.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Apple
Apple Inc
Vietnam
Tim Cook
China

Related videos

What's Brewing

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

 