As Campa Cola returns, Coca-Cola cuts 200 ml bottle price by Rs 5

With Reliance Consumer Products reintroducing Campa Cola, the 50-year-old iconic beverage brand, Coca-Cola has reduced the prices of its 200 ml bottles in key states.

This reduction comes as temperatures are rising in the country, increasing the demand for cold beverages.

Distributors told Business Standard that the 200 ml bottles, which earlier cost Rs 15 are now being sold for Rs 10 in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Campa Cola's entry point too is their 200 ml polyethene terephthalate (PET) bottles priced at Rs 10.

The crate deposit that retailers paid to store glass bottles has now been waived. Crate deposits usually cost anything between Rs 50 and Rs 100. While PET bottles go straight to the refrigerator, crates improve the visibility of the beverage in the store since they are usually stacked up in front.

A distributor told BS that in his business, glass bottle contribution is 7-8 per cent, but that he has now been directed to up it considerably to over 50 per cent, pushing for glass bottle sales.

While Coca-Cola did not respond to BS for a comment, PepsiCo told the publication in an email response that it had not reduced prices for any of its units.

Campa-Cola, which was acquired last year by Reliance, has its unit prices set considerably lower than its competitors including Coca-Cola and Pepsi. For example, 2.25 litre Coke and Pepsi PET bottles cost Rs 99 while a 2 litre Campa Cola bottle will cost Rs 80.

Reliance Consumer Products recently began the rollout of all Campa products across the country, starting with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

BS reported citing a source that Reliance's supply chain is stronger in southern markets which prompted the decision. Campa products are likely to be heavily advertised during the upcoming IPL season as well.

In 2022, Coca-Cola had registered a 'strong growth' in markets including India, Brazil, Great Britain and New Mexico, but the company in a statement noted that the suspension of business in Russia had adversely impacted the overall performance of the company.