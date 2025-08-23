<p>Gopeshwar: Heavy rain overnight in Tharali town of Chamoli district sent a rain drain flooding and depositing debris at several houses and markets, an official said on Saturday. </p><p>Tunri Gadhera, a dry canal that channels excess rainwater, filled also the tehsil office with debris before joining the Pindar River. </p><p>Two people went missing in the nearby Sagwara and Chepdon market areas. </p><p>Kavita, a 20-year-old woman, was reported missing from Sagwara, and another person is missing in Chepdon, the official said.</p><p>Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his grief over the destruction.</p><p>Chamoli Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash said there was heavy damage to structures in Tharali and the surrounding areas. </p><p>Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police were dispatched to the spot Friday night, but they have been held up due to a key road being blocked, the official said.</p><p>Prakash said the administration is setting up relief camps. </p><p>Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari left for the spot early morning, he said.</p>.Debris stop Yamuna's flow creating artificial lake in Uttarakhand, hotels and houses evacuated.<p>According to the Chamoli District Disaster Management Centre, the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam National Highway connecting Tharali has been closed due to debris near Ming Gadhera. </p><p>The Tharali-Sagwara motor road and the Dungri motor road have also been blocked.</p><p>Schools remained shut on Saturday in three development blocks at the government's order. </p><p>Dhami, in a post on social media, said, "I am closely monitoring the situation myself. I pray to God for everyone's safety."</p><p>The incident occurred weeks after a cloudburst wreaked havoc in the state's Uttarkashi district, killing one and causing at least 65 people to go missing. </p><p>Flash floods ravaged Dharali, around 264 km from Chamoli, burying half of the mountain village in a fast-flowing mudslide of slush, rubble, and water.</p><p>The village is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri, the origin of Ganga, and is home to several hotels and homestays.</p>