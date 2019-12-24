B’luru tops Uber Pool rides this year

Bengaluru saw the highest number of people opting for UberPOOL rides this year, according to ‘How India Moved in 2019: A Year in Review by Uber’, a report launched by ride-hailing platform Uber on Monday.

The report mentioned that while Delhi NCR and Bengaluru recorded the highest and the second-highest number of Uber trips overall, Bengaluru had the highest number of people opting for Uber Pool, followed by Delhi.

The index, also reveals the cities with the highest number of trips and POOL riders, most popular cities where international travellers like to use Uber, popular cities abroad where Indian travellers availed Uber rides, as well as preferred holidays and dates for Uber rides in India, the company said in a statement.