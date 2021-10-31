Baggage belt fails at Bengaluru airport, IndiGo's flights delayed

The check-in baggage belt failed at the Bengaluru airport on Sunday leading to delay in IndiGo's flights, a statement said.
“Owing to the check-in baggage belt failure at Kempegowda International Airport, our flights from Bengaluru are facing delays,” the statement issued by IndiGo said.
The airline is proactively implementing measures to minimise the impact on other flights, it said.
“We are also working with BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited) to resolve this issue. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” it mentioned.
