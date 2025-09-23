Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams BBMP, citizens over Bengaluru garbage crisis

Marshals say daily dumping from vehicles and public non-cooperation are main causes of city’s black spots.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 17:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 17:01 IST
Bengaluru newsBBMPKiran Mazumdar-ShawBiocongarbage dumping

Follow us on :

Follow Us