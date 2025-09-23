<p>Bengaluru: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took to X on Tuesday to highlight that Bengaluru’s streets have become filthy due to unmanaged garbage and debris piling up.</p><p>In her post, she attributed the situation to both the inefficiency of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and a lack of civic sense among residents.</p><p>“Citizens must cooperate by not dumping garbage and creating ugly dark spots. Pourakarmikas need better equipment and training to keep our city clean. Zonal commissioners need to take ownership of SWM,” she wrote.</p><p>However, marshals on the ground said public non-cooperation was the primary cause of the black spots.</p>.Bengaluru-based Microland opens new corporate office in New Jersey.<p>“The Pourakarmikas clean the city every morning and take measures to clear debris. However, rampant dumping by citizens is the bigger problem,” one marshal said.</p><p>He added that garbage thrown from moving vehicles was particularly challenging since offenders cannot always be traced or warned. Officials noted that many citizens who dumped debris on roadsides have also been penalised.</p>