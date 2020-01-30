Bajaj Finance shares jump 5% on highest ever quarterly net profit in Q3

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday jumped 5% after the company reported the highest ever quarterly consolidated net profit in Q3 of 2019-20.

The scrip climbed 4.95% to close at Rs 4,421.75 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 5.49% to Rs 4,444.40 -- its 52-week high.

On the NSE, it gained 5% to close at Rs 4,426.20.

In terms of traded volume, 1.67 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 45 lakh units exchanged hands on the NSE.

The stock was the top gainer in the Sensex pack.

BFL on Wednesday reported highest ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in December 2019 quarter on the back of healthy interest income.

The non-banking finance company posted a 52% jump in Q3 net profit as compared with Rs 1,060 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income of the company grew 41% to Rs 7,026 crore for October-December of 2019-20 as against Rs 4,992 crore in year ago period, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.