Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Economic Survey 2025-26: Centre remains well on track to achieve 4.4% fiscal deficit target for FY26

The central government's fiscal trajectory stands out for combining consolidation with sustained public investment, earning three sovereign rating upgrades this year.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsbudgetFiscal deficitunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us