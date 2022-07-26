Bharat Biotech, two others to develop 'variant-proof' Covid-19 vaccine

Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), ExcellGene and the University of Sydney have formed a consortium to develop a variant-proof SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, with a funding of $19.3 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
ExcellGene SA is a Switzerland-based private company offering R&D and manufacturing services for the biopharmaceutical industry. CEPI is a global partnership of public, private, philanthropic and civil society organisations founded to develop vaccines against future epidemics.
“The consortium partnership strives to advance a new vaccine concept that confers highly cross-reactive protection against numerous SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VoCs) as well as other Betacoronaviruses. Under the agreement, ExcellGene will produce complex chimeric Spike antigens using its engineered CHOExpress-cell based technology. ExcellGene will use insights from several scientific and technical disciplines along with artificial intelligence to identify the most promising antigenic structure,” a press statement on Tuesday said.
Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, BBIL said, “SARS-CoV-2 global threat continues with new infections over and over again, irrespective of prior infections or vaccinations. This partnership over three continents offers a robust solution promising to open a new door for a future cross-reactive vaccine.”
ExcellGene is a recognised leader in the development and manufacturing of complex proteins (DNA to product) for therapeutic or prophylactic applications, an example being trimeric spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2. Together with Bharat Biotech, and Prof Jamie Triccas and his team at the University of Sydney, Australia, ExcellGene will generate and screen a large and diverse library of chimeric spike proteins to identify highly cross-reactive antigen structures that recall past and possibly future variants, Bharat Biotech representatives said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave
Christie's previews September sale of Indian art
Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak
Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu
Love, middle path and the Ikea effect
DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?
Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species
Schools must be responsive to the needs of students