Crypto market needs clarity of regulations: Binance CEO

Binance CEO says crypto industry needs clarity of regulations

Binance CEO's comments come as crypto industry peers and partners outline steps to deal with the collapse of FTX

Reuters
Reuters, Nusa Dua, Indonesia,
  • Nov 14 2022, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 09:48 ist
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Dominant cryptocurrency exchange Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao called for new but stable and clear regulations for the industry, in light of recent developments and participants "cutting corners".

"We're in a new industry, we've seen in the past week, things go crazy in the industry," Zhao told a gathering of G20 leaders at the summit in Bali. "We do need some regulations, we do need to do this properly, we do need to do this in a stable way."

Also Read | Binance pulls out of deal to acquire rival crypto exchange FTX

His comments come as crypto industry peers and partners outline steps to deal with the collapse of rival exchange Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after a week of seeing customers pull assets and Binance abandoned a rescue offer.

"I think the industry collectively has a role to protect consumers, to protect everybody. So it's not just regulators. Regulators have a role but it's not 100% their responsibility," Zhao said.

On the weekend, he had tweeted that Binance had stopped accepting deposits of FTX's FTT token on its platform, and urged other exchanges to do the same.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Binance
Cryptocurrencies

What's Brewing

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

Qatar etiquette essentials to note ahead of World Cup

Qatar etiquette essentials to note ahead of World Cup

Nehru-era stamps showed vision of modern India

Nehru-era stamps showed vision of modern India

As world population rises, China frets over few babies

As world population rises, China frets over few babies

DH Toon | T20: 'BCCI selector, no plans yet to retire?'

DH Toon | T20: 'BCCI selector, no plans yet to retire?'

How to woo customers using conversational AI

How to woo customers using conversational AI

Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC

Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC

 