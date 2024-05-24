Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: Vote for candidates who can defeat BJP, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Highlights
89 candidates in fray for 58 seats as campaigning ends for penultimate round of voting
Vote for candidates who can defeat BJP nominees, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Greenhorn vs Khattar, bahu-bahu faceoff & Hooda’s battle of prestige in Haryana
89 candidates in fray for 58 seats as campaigning ends for penultimate round of voting
Campaigning for the penultimate phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Thursday with the BJP expressing confidence that it has already crossed the majority mark while the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc also claimed that the Narendra Modi regime will not win a third term.
Vote for candidates who can defeat BJP nominees, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait appealed to people on Thursday to vote for those candidates who are capable of defeating the ruling BJP's nominees in the two final phases of the Lok Sabha polls on May 25 and June 1.
Greenhorn vs Khattar, bahu-bahu faceoff & Hooda’s battle of prestige in Haryana
When RSS ideologue Manohar Lal Khattar, 70, became the chief minister of Haryana for the first time in 2014, Divyanshu Budhiraja was a young fellow going to college. But make no mistake. Pitted against heavyweight Khattar from the Karnal constituency, Divyanshu, 30, is making his seasoned rival sweat like never before.
Security beefed up in J&K’s Rajouri ahead of sixth phase of poll
Published 24 May 2024, 02:36 IST